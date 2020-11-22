Tibber, which makes use of AI to foretell vitality consumption of a home and change to the most cost effective electrical energy provider, raises $65M Collection B (Mike Butcher/TechCrunch)

Mike Butcher / TechCrunch:
Tibber, which makes use of AI to foretell vitality consumption of a home and change to the most cost effective electrical energy provider, raises $65M Collection B — Tibber, a “digital electrical energy” provider that makes use of AI to change round energy for homes primarily based on their predicted ranges of consumption …
