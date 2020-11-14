1000’s rally in Washington as clashes erupt.

1000’s of supporters of President Trump protesting the end result of the election rallied in Washington on Saturday, incomes a short drive-by go to from the president himself, in a day of orderly demonstrations that devolved into violence because the night time wore on.

The police made 20 arrests, together with 4 on gun costs, as counterprotesters and Trump supporters clashed within the streets all through the night. One individual was stabbed, however his situation was unknown late Saturday.

For many of the day, nonetheless, the crowds had been beneath management, if boisterous, and plenty of greeted the president with applause and cheers when he handed by in his motorcade, waving by the window as he headed to his non-public golf membership in Sterling, Va.

By early afternoon, demonstrators had fanned out for a number of blocks round Freedom Plaza.

On Twitter, the White Home press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, provided an exaggerated evaluation of the occasion, known as the Million MAGA March, claiming that a million supporters had turned out.