This Week’s $79 Grocery Buying Journey | Cash Saving Mother®

November 22, 2020 |
Need to see what we purchased for this week’s $70 grocery funds? I’m presently difficult myself to stay with a $70 budget for our household (two adults, two youngsters, one preteen, and two infants*). This consists of virtually all of our breakfasts, lunch for Jesse and me (the children have lunches at college most days), snacks, and dinners + most family merchandise (toiletries, laundry cleaning soap, and many others.).
For dwell updates, you should definitely follow my Instagram Stories. See all posts on my $70 Grocery Budget here.
*Be aware: Champ’s system is presently being lined by the state since he’s in foster care. Kierstyn is nursing, however we’re supplementing with system every day since my provide is low regardless of all my efforts to extend it. Now we have a separate funds for her system. We additionally haven’t purchased any diapers as a result of pals have been so beneficiant and have gifted us with so many diapers that we haven’t had to purchase any but! We might change the funds within the close to future because the infants become older and their wants change. We’ll see!
Since I didn’t spend all of our grocery funds final week, I rolled it over to this week and used a few of it for our groceries. Right here’s what I purchased…
Kroger Buying Journey:
- Rest room paper — $3.29
- Rest room paper — $2.39
- Kroger Cinnamon Cereal — $1.49
- Kroger Toasted Oats — $1.49
- Kroger Honey Nut Oats — $1.49
- 2 luggage frozen veggies — $1 every
- 5 lbs butter — $1.99 every
- 8 luggage/blocks cheese — 4 for $5
- Sumptown espresso — marked all the way down to $0.79
- Mott’s Fruit Snacks — $2.99
- Almond Breeze Nog — marked all the way down to $1.69
- Ritz crackers — $1.99
- Bananas — marked all the way down to $1.23 + $0.97
- Spinach — marked all the way down to $0.79
- Salad Equipment — marked all the way down to $1.29
- Cupcakes — marked all the way down to $1.99
- Milk — $2.39
- Candy Potatoes — $0.39/lb. — $3.42
- 2 luggage of peppers — marked all the way down to $0.99 every
- Eggs — marked all the way down to $1.49
- Hen — marked all the way down to $5.67, $4.11, $4.39
- Pork Loin — marked all the way down to $3.89
- Whole with tax $79.35
Need to study a few of my best tips and tricks for cutting your grocery bill? Enroll here for my FREE tip sheet on how you can minimize your grocery invoice by $50 this week.
Subscribe without spending a dime electronic mail updates from Cash Saving Mother® and get my Information to Freezer Cooking without spending a dime!
Learn Newer Submit