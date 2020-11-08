This week’s $67.28 grocery procuring journey | Cash Saving Mother®

November 8, 2020 |
Need to see what we purchased for this week’s $70 grocery finances? I’m at present difficult myself to stay with a $70 budget for our household (two adults, two youngsters, one preteen, and two infants*). This contains virtually all of our breakfasts, lunch for Jesse and me (the youngsters have lunches in school most days), snacks, and dinners + most family merchandise (toiletries, laundry cleaning soap, and so forth.).
*Be aware: Champ’s system is at present being coated by the state since he’s in foster care. Kierstyn is nursing, however we’re supplementing with system every day since my provide is low regardless of all my efforts to extend it. We now have a separate finances for her system. We additionally haven’t purchased any diapers as a result of pals have been so beneficiant and have gifted us with so many diapers that we haven’t had to purchase any but! We might change the finances within the close to future because the infants grow old and their wants change. We’ll see!
Kroger Buying Journey
I solely went to Kroger as soon as this week, are you able to imagine it? It was largely a refill procuring journey to inventory the pantry and freezer since there wasn’t a lot we wanted to buy. Right here’s what I purchased:
- 5 containers of pasta — $0.49 every whenever you purchase 10 or extra collaborating objects
- 3 luggage flour — $1.49 with weekly Digital Deal Kroger coupon
- 3 containers Capri-Solar — $1.49 every whenever you purchase 10 or extra collaborating objects
- 1 bunch of bananas — $1.48
- 3 tubs raspberries — $1.50 every
- 3-lb. bag of Cuties — $2.77
- 1 tub lettuce — marked right down to $1.69
- Milk — $2.39
- Half & Half — $1.99
- 3 luggage Milano cookies — $1.99 every whenever you purchase 10 or extra collaborating objects
- 4 cans inexperienced beans — $0.49 every whenever you purchase 10 or extra collaborating objects
- 2 cans rooster broth — $0.49 every whenever you purchase 10 or extra collaborating objects
- 2 cans cream of rooster soup — $0.49 every whenever you purchase 10 or extra collaborating objects
- 2 complete chickens — $3.68 + $3.84
- 4 yogurts — marked right down to $0.29 every
- cinnamon — $1
- Rooster — $6.70
- 3 cans Pringles — $0.99 every whenever you purchase 10 or extra collaborating objects, used $1/3 coupon = $0.67 every
- 2 huge luggage of sweet — 70% off, $3.90 every (I’m utilizing these for particular treats/incentives.
- Complete with tax: $67.28
