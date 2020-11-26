This pandemic-year Thanksgiving, assume arduous in regards to the system that has employees on the job at present

The grocery employees ringing up the individuals scrambling to get that one forgotten ingredient for the large meal now do their work in danger to their well being, on Thanksgiving and each different day. They’re important employees who’re too usually handled as disposable, and paid too little to pay their payments. The United Meals and Business Employees (UFCW) union represents 1.3 million employees in grocery shops, different retail shops, meat packing and processing, and extra. As of early September, at least 238 of its frontline members had died of COVID-19, with 29,000 having been contaminated or uncovered to the virus. Clearly, UFCW members are only a small fraction of the grocery employees nationwide.

Then there are the employees on the retail chains that strive to take advantage of that Black Friday enterprise for each penny they will get by opening on Thanksgiving. As a result of individuals shouldn’t need to wait till Friday morning for these candy candy doorbuster offers. There’s completely no motive these employees ought to be on the job on Thanksgiving, not even a shred of a motive—in addition to capitalist greed.

If you happen to’re sitting all the way down to a pleasant Thanksgiving meal—even a way more solitary one than you had hoped for, even when again in April you have been waiting for the vacations when the pandemic would absolutely be behind us—take a second to consider these employees and in regards to the group of our society that forces so a lot of them to be on the job for such flimsy or nonexistent causes.

No matter Thanksgiving means to you, it should not be an emblem of the race to the underside, particularly throughout a pandemic which means individuals within the office are fairly often individuals whose well being is in danger. In a traditional yr, Thanksgiving ought to be time to recommit your self to the struggle for everybody to get a (paid) vacation generally, for everybody to have the leisure and the funds to chill out and have a good time and eat nicely. On this coronavirus yr, it ought to be a time to recommit your self to the struggle for the federal government to pay individuals to remain dwelling in the event that they don’t completely should be at work, to maintain individuals housed and fed and wholesome whereas we look forward to a secure and efficient vaccine.