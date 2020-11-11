This one Republican affidavit says a lot concerning the sorry state of Republicans right now

A Republican ballot watcher discovered it suspicious that Joe Biden would get navy votes. Because the affidavit states, “I did discover it odd that, all through the day/night time, I noticed just a few dozen navy ballots be counted. Though I can’t present particular numbers or names, I can estimate that not less than 80% of the navy ballots I noticed had been straight ticket democrat or just had Joe Biden’s identify stuffed in on them. I had at all times been instructed that navy personnel tended to be extra conservative, so this caught out to me because the day went on.”

Oh, that is so juicy.

1. No allegation of fraud.

Similar to all the stack of affidavits, this isn’t an allegation of fraud. It’s an allegation of … nothing, actually. He noticed ballots be counted. The one crime dedicated right here is that he didn’t just like the outcomes.

2. The conservative media bubble makes you silly.

That is the issue with being trapped within the right-wing media bubble—you aren’t offered with actuality. Truth is, rank-and-file service members are disproportionately Black and brown. They arrive from decrease socio-economic backgrounds. And as can be anticipated, Black and Latinos are extra liberal, whereas poor (closely Southern) whites are extra conservative. This isn’t rocket science. Once I served within the Military, the white boys had accomplice flags flying of their barracks rooms, Black and Latinos didn’t. So it might make sense that if you happen to’re observing ballots, in Detroit, from native navy personnel serving exterior the state, that these ballots would mirror the remainder of Detroit—possible closely Black, and closely Democratic.

To not point out, we had a president who didn’t simply disrespect Sen. John McCain, a conflict hero, but additionally referred to as service members who died in conflict “suckers” and “losers.” It’s possible why a Military Times poll of our troops discovered Joe Biden main 41-37, with 50% of them holding an unfavorable view of Trump.

That is the issue with residing within the right-wing media bubble is that it actually does make you silly.

3. Republicans going for quantity over substance

It’s one factor for some ignorant Republican ballot watcher to puzzle over the outcomes of navy ballots. It’s one other for Republican attorneys to jot down it up after which launch it to the general public. It’s clear that this isn’t a severe effort to element wrongdoing. They’re simply going to say “WE RELEASED 234 PAGES OF WRONGDOING!” with a purpose to con folks into considering that Trump has been robbed. The Washington Submit’s David Weigel, talking to us on our weekly web show The Brief, detailed that technique—get a lot of media consideration making allegations and submitting frivolous lawsuits, totally anticipating the media (together with their right-wing retailers) to disregard tales of judges or different info and evaluation dismissing these claims.

In order that one affidavit confirmed us three essential issues on this post-election interval: That Republicans stay safely ensconced of their media bubble, misinforming themselves, that they’re feeding that media bubble with bullshit claims and accusations, totally anticipating any debunking to be ignored, and regardless of all that, they nonetheless can’t discover any fraud to level to, something that may flip the tens of 1000’s of votes they would wish to alter the election outcomes.

And to what finish? To THIS finish:

So long as the MAGA deplorables suppose the election might be flipped, Donald Trump can preserve his grift alive, and Republicans have zero curiosity in placing the pursuits of democracy forward of Trump’s ego and checking account. And possibly, in the event that they play their playing cards proper, they’ll slip a coup in there.