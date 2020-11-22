Take into consideration who does not get a Thanksgiving, and who’s in charge, this week within the battle on employees

We’re heading into Thanksgiving week, and we’re listening to quite a lot of dialogue of how individuals are—or aren’t—staying secure, from solitary dwelling to plans for giant gatherings and every thing in between. We additionally should be speaking about how this vacation season kicks off after 35 straight weeks of one million or extra individuals making use of for unemployment insurance coverage, and with Republicans nonetheless blocking the help working individuals want within the COVID-19 economic system.

Coronavirus charges are rising and it’s extra necessary than ever for individuals to remain house as a lot as they’ll. However that will imply paying them so they might afford to take action, quite than being pushed out to scrounge for no matter work they’ll discover, nonetheless unsafe it might be. Congress received’t try this, and main firms are showing how little they value their workers. So on Thanksgiving, take into consideration the individuals who can’t have a vacation not simply because they’ll’t see household and pals, however as a result of they’re struggling to purchase meals and keep housed. And, simply as necessary, take into consideration why that’s and who’s in charge.