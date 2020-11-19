These seven shares have doubled in 2020 — and analysts say they’ve additional to run

Traders love momentum shares, particularly if they’ve jumped on the bandwagon earlier than it’s too late.

Then once more, possibly it’s too straightforward to say “too late.” What would you’ve got thought if I had proven you this chart after the market closed on July 31?



On the finish of July, shares of Nvidia Corp.

had been up 81% for 2020 and had been buying and selling for 47 occasions the consensus earnings estimate for the next 12 months, amongst analysts polled by FactSet.

However from there, the inventory returned one other 27% by way of Nov. 18. Take a look at the up to date year-to-date chart:



So the inventory was up 129% for 2020 by way of the shut on Nov. 18, with a ahead price-to-ratio of 47.9. The ahead P/E ratio had risen solely modestly from the top of July, as a result of analysts elevated their earnings estimates.

After the market shut on Nov. 18, Nvidia reported gross sales of $4.73 billion for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended Oct. 25, rising 57% from a yr earlier and 22% from the earlier quarter. After the outcomes had been made public, plenty of analysts raised their estimates and value targets for the corporate, together with John Pitzer at Credit score Suisse. In a observe to shoppers, he known as Nvidia “THE key enabler” of synthetic intelligence, which he believes is ” transformative/disruptive to each trade.”

Screening for extra momentum shares

To provide you with an inventory of different shares which have had the wind at their backs with stable help from analysts, we started with the S&P 1500 Composite Index, which is made up of the S&P 500

the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index

and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index

Then we excluded corporations with market capitalizations of lower than $2 billion and people coated by fewer than 10 sell-side analysts. This was achieved to filter out smaller corporations that will solely be coated by analysts being instantly paid by the businesses to cowl them.

Among the many remaining corporations, we remoted these whose shares had a minimum of doubled throughout 2020 that had “purchase” or equal scores from a minimum of 50% of analysts and optimistic implied upside potential, based mostly on consensus value targets. That introduced the listing all the way down to seven shares.

Right here they’re, sorted by how a lot the shares have returned this yr by way of Nov. 18:

Right here’s the listing once more, with extra knowledge, sorted by implied 12-month upside potential from the shut on Nov. 18, based mostly on consensus value targets:

Scroll the desk to see all the information.

As at all times, when you see any shares of curiosity right here, do your individual analysis and kind your individual opinion concerning the firm’s long-term viability earlier than leaping in.

