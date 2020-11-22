These cash and investing ideas might help you experience the inventory market’s year-end momentum

Don’t miss these prime cash and investing options:

These cash and investing tales, well-liked with MarketWatch readers over the previous week, provide perception about how the inventory market sometimes performs in December and provides ideas and recommendation about what you are able to do to remain on the upside of any year-end momentum.

INVESTING NEWS & TRENDS

The Dow has fully recovered its 2020 bear-market loss. Right here’s what comes subsequent

Dow’s restoration since March is spectacular however says nothing about how lengthy the bull market will run, writes Mark Hulbert.

The inventory market is advancing with out assist from the FAAMNGs, which analysts say is a bullish signal

Market breadth suggests shares have extra room to rise within the months forward.

Momentum shares could get an end-of-the-year push, historical past reveals

Momentum shares — people who have carried out properly up to now yr — sometimes get a lift in December.

This can be the right time to promote Tesla’s inventory

Additionally, GM’s transformation, vitality shares and the dream retirement spot.

ETF Wrap: The lengthy and in need of it, and ETFs are assimilating mutual funds

ETF Wrap is a briefing of what buyers must know within the exchange-traded fund sector, together with unique commentary and interviews on the trade from MarketWatch

ETF Wrap: Vacation buying and selling and free money movement

ETF Wrap is a briefing of what buyers must know within the exchange-traded fund sector, together with unique commentary and interviews on the trade from MarketWatch

These drug distribution shares have a built-in protection in opposition to Amazon Pharmacy

This market professional is holding McKesson, Cardinal Well being and AmerisourceBergen in consumer portfolios.

Energetic managers see worth in these 3 firm practices however indexers hate them. Who’s proper?

Savvy buyers see worth in combining CEO and chairman function, staggered director phrases and twin share lessons.

One of the best cash recommendation from these funding professionals has nothing to do with shares

“How I Make investments My Cash”: Good, sensible recommendation and boilerplate prescriptions.

Ought to I lease or personal property?

Proudly owning a house has historically been thought of a part of the American dream, however is the funding all the time price it? Listed here are the professionals and cons of renting versus proudly owning.

How you can choose winners within the retail sector amid the pandemic

JJ Kinahan, Chief Market Strategist at TD Ameritrade, unpacks what buyers are within the retail sector as the vacations method.

How you can establish investing alternatives in disruptive applied sciences

Tesla, bitcoin, genomics and different funding alternatives pushed by disruption. A dialog with Catherine Wooden, CEO and founding father of ARK Funding, from Investing in Tech: Diversified Disruption.

