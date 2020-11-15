‘The Vow’ gives a muddled have a look at the NXIVM cult – TechCrunch

“The Vow” is an interesting documentary, however we will’t fairly suggest it whole-heartedly.

As we talk about on the newest episode of the Original Content podcast, HBO’s new docuseries tells the story of NXIVM (pronounced nex-ee-um), a self-improvement firm that was subsequently revealed as a sex cult, with its chief Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison.

The core story is each compelling and horrifying. And “The Vow” options an astonishing quantity of footage exhibiting Raniere and different high-level NXIVM members at work — for that purpose alone, the sequence is value looking ahead to anybody within the NXIVM story.

Nevertheless, it’s additionally hampered by some unlucky storytelling selections. For one factor, by parceling the story out over 9 hour-long episode, the sequence typically feels unnecessarily drawn out and repetitive.

And by specializing in a handful of high-ranking NXIVM members who subsequently grew to become necessary whistleblowers and critics (together with Mark Vicente, the filmmaker accountable for an excessive amount of that behind-the-scenes footage), “The Vow” has additionally opened itself up to criticism that it downplays the tales of Raniere’s true victims and obscures the extent of his crimes (not like the Starz documentary “Seduced”) .

Along with reviewing the sequence, we additionally talk about the latest Disney+ growth numbers and the brand new season of “The Bachelorette.”

If you happen to’d wish to skip forward, right here’s how the episode breaks down:

0:00 Introduction

0:45 Disney+ dialogue

7:40 “The Bachelorette” dialogue

30:48 “The Vow” assessment