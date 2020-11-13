The VC and founder winners of DoorDash’s IPO – TechCrunch

After years of rumors and high-flying headlines, we lastly have the S-1 for DoorDash. Alex has covered the primary details, however I figured it will be good to dive in so we will see who’s raking within the returns on the nation’s supply startup champion.

DoorDash’s submitting signifies that the corporate raised a mixed $2.485 billion in capital throughout a seed spherical and eight rounds Collection A-H. The three VC corporations with the biggest holdings famous within the submitting have been the SoftBank Imaginative and prescient Fund, Sequoia and Singapore’s GIC funding fund, listed right here as Greenview (no relation to the hashish fund of the identical identify that was charged with fraud a few years ago).

DoorDash’s most up-to-date per share valuation was $45.91 for the Collection H again in June. Shares bought by traders over the complete lifetime of the corporate had a mean worth of $8.73.

We’ll dive into the VCs and who received right here in a second, however first, I need to talk about the founders and their possession stakes. Co-founder and CEO Tony Xu presently owns 5.2% of DoorDash, in keeping with the submitting, which doesn’t embrace any future efficiency incentives. Co-founders Andy Fang, who’s CTO, and chief product officer Stanley Tang each personal 4.7% of the corporate. A fourth co-founder, Evan Moore, previously head of operations at DoorDash and now a accomplice at DoorDash’s seed investor Khosla, doesn’t have his possession listed as he’s not an energetic government with the corporate.