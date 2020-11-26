The stunning lesson Black Friday and Cyber Monday can educate stock-market buyers

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
The vacation spirit infects — and may distort — investor conduct. See full story.
I’ve already been injected with a COVID vaccine. That is why I’m cheering for the Novavax underdog
“No, I by no means thought-about it was dangerous, and no, after all, I’m not getting paid. I simply obtained my second shot just a few days in the past, ” says Barrons Group senior author Pierre Briançon, on volunteering for a trial. See full story.
Searching for a brand new automotive on Black Friday? Watch out for this intelligent car-dealership trick
Timothy Vogus, a professor at Vanderbilt College’s Owen Graduate College of Administration, reveals the ‘greatest factor folks do fallacious’ when strolling right into a showroom. See full story.
I’m 65, have $500,000 in money, no ‘spectacular’ work résumé and am scared of investing — can I retire?
‘That’s why I f— with Netflix’: Dave Chappelle satisfied the streaming large to take away ‘Chappelle’s Present’ whereas he’s not getting paid for it
Chappelle calls out ViacomCBS and its shareholders for licensing his hit Comedy Central present with out giving him a minimize See full story.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
‘Generally, we don’t even see the youngsters for the vacations and we’re simply pushing round playing cards and envelopes.’ See full story.