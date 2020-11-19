The Senate passes a invoice that will require all internet-connected gadgets bought by the US authorities to adjust to NIST's minimal safety suggestions (Maggie Miller/The Hill)

Maggie Miller / The Hill:
The Senate passes a invoice that will require all internet-connected gadgets bought by the US authorities to adjust to NIST’s minimal safety suggestions — The Senate this week unanimously handed bipartisan laws designed to spice up the cybersecurity of internet-connected gadgets.
