The Senate passes a invoice that will require all internet-connected gadgets bought by the US authorities to adjust to NIST's minimal safety suggestions (Maggie Miller/The Hill)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
6
0


Maggie Miller / The Hill:

The Senate passes a invoice that will require all internet-connected gadgets bought by the US authorities to adjust to NIST’s minimal safety suggestions  —  The Senate this week unanimously handed bipartisan laws designed to spice up the cybersecurity of internet-connected gadgets.

