The second-largest radio telescope on this planet is shutting down

The US Nationwide Science Basis has simply introduced it’ll start decommissioning the well-known Arecibo Observatory, the 1,000-meter-long, 900-ton radio telescope positioned in Puerto Rico. It’s an enormous blow to the astronomy group, which used Arecibo for 57 years to conduct an unlimited quantity of house and atmospheric analysis.

What occurred: Arecibo has withstood many years of wear and tear and tear from varied storms and different pure disasters, together with harm by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and some earthquakes in January. However in August, a assist cable slipped out of its socket and caused a 100-meter-long tear in the dish. Engineers deemed the issue secure and reparable, however a second cable outright snapped on November 6. This new cable had been linked to the identical tower because the earlier one: after coping with the additional weight by itself for a number of months, it lastly broke.

Engineer evaluations of the harm discovered that the construction is “at risk of a catastrophic failure” and the telescope might collapse at any second. The NSF (which oversees the telescope) determined attempting to restore Arecibo could be too harmful for development staff and workers. Even when the repairs have been profitable, there could be no technique to assure long-term stability.

Legacy minimize quick: For many of its life, Arecibo was the most important single-dish radio telescope on this planet (a standing surpassed in 2016 with the completion of China’s 5-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, or FAST). For many years, Arecibo was uniquely able to finding out the ambiance and objects in house in methods no different devices might, particularly when it got here to creating radar observations of distant planets, moons, and near-Earth asteroids. Arecibo is among the few amenities on the planet that may blast radar beams to things within the photo voltaic system and efficiently decide up a bounce again that may very well be used to establish the construction and motion of these objects.

A few of its most notable achievements have been finding evidence for the existence of neutron stars, directly imaging an asteroid for the first time in history, and detecting a pulsar that was house to the first exoplanets ever identified.

It additionally performed an enormous position in popularizing the seek for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI). In 1974, scientists used Arecibo to fireside off the Arecibo message, a 1,679-bit interstellar radio message directed towards globular star cluster M13 (21,000 light-years away) to speak with any clever life that may be there.

What’s subsequent: To be honest, Arecibo’s significance has waned lately with the rise of newer amenities, particularly FAST. Its decommission will create a gap in radio astronomy, however many different devices ought to be capable of decide up the place Arecibo left off. And the NSF’s decommissioning plan solely extends to the 1,000-meter telescope. Different components of the observatory will stay intact, such because the lidar facility that’s necessary to finding out house climate and magnetosphere interactions.