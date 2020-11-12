The President’s Backup Band

However their actual perform, he argued in an interview, was to supply psychological consolation to those that are, giving them a sign that their sense of persecution by the hands of woke America was rooted not in racism however clearheadedness. In addition they offered comedian reduction at rallies that took on a Coachella for Conservatives vibe, full with crowd surfers like Vernon Jones, a Democratic former member of Georgia’s state legislature, who did this maskless at a marketing campaign cease in Macon, Ga., final month, because the pandemic continued to surge.

“Trump created the cult that features individuals who function court docket jesters there to entertain the monarch and increase his energy,” Mr. Robinson stated. “The court docket jester will not be probably the most proficient individual within the village. It’s the clown. It’s the individual keen to do the ‘factor’ to serve the monarch, the parents who will say loopy stuff and say it much more loopy than Trump would.”

After all, he famous, the individuals who served on this perform weren’t simply Black.

Enter Richard Grenell, a telegenic, white, overtly homosexual, right-wing Fox Information contributor who in 2017 grew to become the ambassador to Germany after staunchly supporting the president on air. In February he was named the appearing director of Nationwide Intelligence, a brief place that however gave him oversight of the Nationwide Safety Company, the C.I.A. and 15 different authorities companies.

After the election, Mr. Grennell headed to Las Vegas to assist with Mr. Trump’s baseless effort to uncover widespread voter fraud. There, he was captured on digicam at a information convention dressing down an MSNBC reporter, just because the reporter requested what proof exists to again up the president’s claims of illegitimate voting. It established him as yet one more member of the ever-revolving backup band that refuses to confess a majority of Individuals have pulled the plug.

However Mr. Vargas of Outline American stated the approaching finish of the Trump presidency won’t mark the top of the gamers inside it. “As a lot as institution Republicans recoil at Trump, they’re nonetheless being very cautious about critiquing him, as a result of doing so isn’t only a resolution to go up in opposition to him,” he stated. “It’s a choice to go up in opposition to this complete media ecosystem he created that’s not going away.”