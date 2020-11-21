The open-air cellist hanging a pandemic chord

When the Republic of Eire went into coronavirus lockdown in March, musician Patrick Dexter started posting on-line movies of himself taking part in the cello.

Since then, the open-air recitals, shot outdoors his picturesque cottage in Mayo on the agricultural west coast, have been considered hundreds of thousands of occasions.

Patrick has additionally obtained messages from folks everywhere in the world, together with Irish expatriates craving for his or her homeland in the course of the pandemic.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken