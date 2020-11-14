The Media’s ‘Unity’ Chickens From 2016 Coming House to Roost

Nicely isn’t this fascinating.

After spending 4 years assailing Donald Trump, immediately the media needs to present peace an opportunity. Fox’s Greg Gutfeld astutely noticed this the opposite night time on Fox’s The 5. Mentioned Greg:

GREG GUTFELD: “It’s like a miracle! The media and Democrats converge on one message! It’s time to simply transfer on. Time to heal! Right here’s how the president-elect and a few within the liberal media described it over the weekend: JOE BIDEN ON SATURDAY: That is the time to heal in America! CNN ANCHOR DON LEMON: America wanted a launch valve at that second. Lastly, the aid got here. MSNBC ON SUNDAY: We’re getting decency again in our nation. NIC ROBERTSON, CNN INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMATIC EDITOR: [It’s] a time to heal America however a time to heal the world as effectively.”

And I might add The Washington Publish’s columnist Alexandra Petri headlined her post-election column this manner: “It’s time to unite, but when it’s not too huge a hassle, may you settle for the outcomes?”

Then there’s MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: “It is time for us to take a deep breath and transfer ahead.”

Actually? Actually? These media figures and oh so many extra need us to “unite”, “heal” and “settle for the outcomes”?

Let’s have a look again on the media’s concept of therapeutic and transferring on over the past 4 years after the 2016 election received by President Trump.

Right here is CNN’s Brian Stelter in 2019 as reported by The Daily Caller:

“CNN’s Brian Stelter speculated Sunday on President Donald Trump’s psychological well being and known as for extra media protection of the difficulty. ‘So one thing is incorrect,’ Stelter mentioned within the opening monologue of his present, Dependable Sources. ‘There are many theories about what it’s. There are some docs who assume they know,’ he mentioned. ‘Others say we shouldn’t speculate. There are moral questions on having this dialog in any respect, however we will’t tiptoe round it anymore. We’ve bought to speak about this.’”

Right here is CNN’s Chris Cuomo in 2019 interviewing Kayleigh McEnany: The President, he mentioned, is “patently racist.”

Right here is New York Times columnist David Leonhardt: “Simply Say It: Trump Is a Racist”

Right here is The Washington Post headline on an Op-Ed by one Erika Lee, the director of the Immigration Historical past Analysis Middle on the College of Minnesota. “Trump’s xenophobia is an American custom — but it surely doesn’t need to be

Right here is The Washington Publish on January 20, 2017 at 12:27 pm – a mere 27 minutes after Trump was sworn into workplace. “The marketing campaign to question President Trump has begun.”

Right here is the editorial board of The New York Occasions on February 17, 2017, 29 days after Trump was inaugurated: “Bring On the Special Prosecutor.”

Bought all that? The media spent their time after Trump was elected demanding a particular prosecutor and impeachment, calling the president mentally unstable, a racist, xenophobic and extra. They have been totally unwilling to just accept the 2016 outcomes, and made it their mission to overturn these ends in no matter manner possible.

One may go on and on and on with examples like this from the mainstream media over the past 4 years.

And now they demand Individuals come collectively in a kumbaya second?

By some means, in someway, I believe the reply from most if not all 70-plus million Trump voters will hearken to all this be a powerful, decidedly emphatic no.

Or put one other manner? I believe that the liberal media’s final 4 years of chickens are about to come back house to roost.