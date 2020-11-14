“The Limits of the EU Enlargement within the Western Balkans”

The Western Balkans in 2019

In 1999, the European Union (EU) adopted the Stability Pact for South East Europe, a reasonably bold road-map for the promotion of peace, stability and prosperity for 9 post-communist nations (Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia–Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Moldova, Romania and Serbia) – most of that are within the Western Balkans. 4 yr later, the EU issued one other enthusiastic declaration for the accession of the Western Balkans to the EU within the close to future (Ganou 2010: 23-25, 28-29).

Sixteen years onwards, the established order has not modified considerably. Though all of them have utilized for a membership, solely two have been admitted (Croatia and Slovenia). The outlook for the Western Balkans is sort of bleak as a number of issues inhibit the belief of the dream for a liberal and democratic order below the auspices of the EU. The rise of populism (e.g. in Albania) and hyper-nationalism (e.g. the concept of a Larger Albania), the revival of “outdated passions” (e.g. the Kosovo or Bosnian Points), the antagonisms of Nice Powers (e.g. Moscow vs Washington over North Macedonia) and different structural points (e.g. corruption and arranged crime) undermine the way forward for this risky area (Dizdarević, 2018: 3-4 ).

Shattered World, Excessive Hopes (1999 – 2004)

The EU might not have efficiently resolved the Yugoslav Wars (Dover, 2005: 297-318; Radeljić 2012), however at the least resolved to stabilize this risky area. The rise to energy of reformist politicians in all 5 nations of the Western Balkans within the early 2000s appeared to sign a ripe second. In June 1999, the Cologne Summit adopted the Stability Pact for South Jap Europe which declared, inter alia, that these post-communist nations ought to accede (in the end and solely below particular phrases) to the EU and NATO (Kotios, 2001: 196-207). Only a month earlier, one other coverage had been instituted by the EU: the Stabilization and Affiliation Course of (SAP). This coverage in impact would act as the required framework for the eventual accession of the Western Balkans to the EU (Kotios, 2001: 196-207). The Zagreb Summit only one yr later confirmed the willingness of those nations to imagine, inter alia, the standing of a candidate nation for the EU (Ganou, 2010: 27).

Was such an optimism well-founded? In principle sure; in actuality no. Certainly, the Stability Pact improved sure (low-politics) areas such because the liberalization of the market however didn’t tackle in any respect the dire safety points. The armed uprisings by the Albanians in south Serbia and north-western North Macedonia (Daskalovski, 2004) between 1999 and 2001 rang the primary alarm bells and showcased that the mannequin for the EU’s enlargement in Central and Jap Europe couldn’t be replicated (Bachev, 2004: 7-80).

The EU handled the Western Balkans in a pro-active (i.e. a real want for enlargement in Jap and South-Jap Europe) and re-active means (i.e. the navy and political crises within the area). Regardless of ongoing crises (e.g. the Kosovo Query), the officers in Brussels have been imbued with a millennial-fashion optimism. The French-German Axis of the EU operated successfully, the Eurozone was established in 2001 and the EU was thought-about the “Holy Grail” by politicians and peoples of post-communist European nations (Smith, 2000: 806-822; Smith, 2013: 103-113).

In March 2003, the EU deployed its first-ever peacekeeping mission in North Macedonia within the aftermath of the separatist rebellion by the nation’s Albanian minority (Rodt and Wolff, 2012: 142-143). Just a few months later, the Thessaloniki Summit between the EU and the Western Balkans affirmed the curiosity of Brussels for the inclusion of the area’s six nations (Albania, Bosnia–Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia) and the intention of Athens to imagine a protagonist function to that finish (Tsoukalis 2004, 319-329; Economides 2005, 471-491; Bakoyannis 2006). The Western Balkans, surprisingly, have been the area of the Frequent Overseas and Safety Coverage (CFSP) and the European Fee on the identical time: the EU would assure (in principle) the stabilization of the risky area in addition to the harmonization of the post-communist nations with the acquis communautaire (Bachev, 2004: 1).

The EU pursued the simultaneous aims of state-building (for Bosnia – Herzegovina and Albania particularly), democratization and (financial and political) liberalization – a frightening enterprise for a supranational group that would not converse in a single voice (Bachev, 2004: 4-5). Typically the EU carried out adequately – as within the case of the velvet divorce between Serbia and Montenegro – and typically not so effectively. The EU, not like the USA, possessed no prior expertise and experience in state-building. Regardless of this critical shortcoming, Brussels pushed ahead with this agenda – to a sure extent due to Athens. Certainly, Greece was probably the most ardent supporter for the accession of the Western Balkans to the EU. In keeping with the prevalent opinion in Athens on the time, this area (already economically penetrated by non-public Greek companies) would ideally be transformed into an space of joint EU-Greek affect (Ioakimidis, 1999: 169-191).

A Gradual Progress (2004 – 2010)

Though Greece would squander a lot diplomatic capital within the identify dispute with North Macedonia (Huliaras and Tsardanidis, 2006: 465-483), Athens would energetically help the Euro-Atlantic integration of the Western Balkans – typically with none tangible payoffs. The area, nonetheless, appeared on the sting of full membership throughout the EU. In 2004 Slovenia acceded to the EU and three years later, Romania and Bulgaria. In 2013 it was the time of Croatia to grow to be a full member. Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, even Serbia, petitioned their accession to the EU between 2008 and 2009. However they by no means achieved that goal. Why?

Nationalism would show a far greater drive than federalism within the Western Balkans. In 2008 Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence in a controversial act, dividing the EU’s member-states on that matter. This act strained the nonetheless ongoing negotiations between Brussels and Belgrade and thrust Serbia into the open arms of a resurgent (within the Balkans) Russia (Bátora, Osland and Peter, 2017: 19-20). The identical yr, the Bucharest Summit (NATO’s 20th Summit) didn’t unfold as initially calculated. Though Albania and Croatia have been invited to accede to NATO, North Macedonia was not owing to the identify dispute with Greece and the veiled risk of a veto by Athens (Gallis, 2008: 9-18). In the same means, Greece would use the accession discussions between the EU and Albania since 2009 as an instrument of stress to precise the compliance of Tirana with its treaty obligations in direction of the Greek minority in southern Albania (Skoulidas, 2012: 203-223; Cela, 2018: 5-16).

The Kosovo Query dropped at the fore the concept of “Larger Albania”. Although largely a by-product of populist rhetoric by leaders in Pristine and Tirana (Hilaj, 2013), the irredentist concept threatened to destabilize “fragile states” with a considerable Albanian minority reminiscent of North Macedonia and Montenegro and, in essence, re-draw the map of the Balkans. Nonetheless, such a growth would open Pandora’s Field: what would then dissuade the Serbs of Bosnia or others within the Balkans to not secede from their nominal governments?

The Bosnian Subject deserves a more in-depth consideration. Bosnia-Herzegovina is a “fragile state” which, beset by fixed interventions by outdoors actors (most notably Turkey and Russia), may explode into an open battle (Toal and Maksić, 2011: 279-293; Kartsonaki, 2016: 488-516). The existence of a whole lot of volunteers amidst the ranks of ISIS from Bosnia underlined the potential for homegrown terrorism and renewed sectarian violence among the many nation’s divided communities (Plakoudas, 2018: 87, 91-92). An identical pattern was witnessed in Kosovo; in actual fact, Kosovo topped all different nations within the Western Balkans within the “export” of volunteers for ISIS (Azinović, 2018: 4). And though Muslims from different nations within the Western Balkans joined ISIS (e.g. North Macedonia or Serbia), solely in Bosnia did the hazard of a sectarian warfare loom on the horizon (Azinović, 2018: 4; Plakoudas, 2018: 87).

The looks of the “Inexperienced Hall” of the jihadists within the Balkans would solely add as much as one other power drawback within the Balkans: organized crime. The Western Balkans is a hotspot for organized crime syndicates (most notably the Albanian Mafia) because the “Southern Route” just lately, overtook the “Central” and “Northern” routes within the domains of human trafficking, drug commerce and weapons smuggling into the guts of Europe (Tarantini, 2016). Albania produces and traffics many of the medication in circulation throughout Western Europe and is taken into account a “narco-state” (Daragahi 2019; Reed, 2019) whereas the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic is described as a “mafia state” by a number of students because of the robust ties between criminals and politicians on this impoverished and corrupt statelet (Briscoe and Value, 2011: 9-10, 13-15; Naím,2012: 100-111).

In Serbia and the newly-independent Montenegro, infamous mafias appeared throughout the Yugoslav Wars that also function all through the Balkans and Western Europe (Komlenovic, 1997: 70-73; Štrbac et al., 2016: 46-63), whereas mafia bosses in Bosnia nonetheless exert an acute affect over the affairs of this fragile state (Donais, 2003: 359–382; Belloni and Strazzari, 2014: 855–871). Solely Croatia and Slovenia have taken strides of their battle in opposition to organized crime and, due to help by the EU, they considerably curtailed the ability of the as soon as highly effective organized crime syndicates (Anastasijevic, 2010: 149-168). Because the case of the robust cooperation between ISIS and native mafias attests, an unholy alliance between mafias and terrorists emerged by their mutually useful exploitation of the “Southern Route” (Bamiatzis, 2019).

Clearly, the prevalence of organized crime within the Western Balkans is intrinsically related to rampant corruption and, by extension, political opacity in these nations. Though within the early 2000s the will for accession to the EU had propelled the democratization of those war-torn post-communist nations, this impetus has been reversed lately. Populist leaders assumed energy in Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia and adopted insurance policies in defiance of the sanctions by the EU (Brentin and Trošt, 2016: 1-16; Kaufmann, 2017). For instance, the ex-prime minister of North Macedonia, Nikola Gruevski, was implicated in a number of scandals (even the wiretapping of the opposition) and resigned in 2016 solely after mass public protests and stress by Brussels and Washington. The rise of the populists occurred on the identical time with one other worrisome growth: the renewed rivalry amongst exterior actors.

Battleground for Outdoors Powers (2010 – Current)

The “European Dream” for the Western Balkans was conceived and applied by the pro-EU Balkan elites and officers in Brussels (Exadaktylos 2008). The plunge of Greece right into a recession spiral for an intermittent interval of seven years (2010-2013 and 2015-2017) faraway from the scene probably the most ardent supporter for the Euro-Atlantic accession of the Western Balkans. Berlin, the “reluctant hegemon” of the EU, was equally beset with the excessive mission of navigating a divided and indebted EU out of the treacherous waters of financial despair and political fragmentation; as Brexit and the 2015 Migrant Disaster attested, the EU couldn’t ultimately keep away from “stagnation” (Webber, 2018; Barber, 2019; Luo, 2019). With the Western Balkans not a high precedence, different powers outdoors Europe tried to fill the vacuum – the USA and Russia. This doesn’t indicate that the 2 powers have been absent within the earlier interval; they have been simply not as lively as now.

Because the “European Dream” receded within the Western Balkans, so did the converse southwards enlargement of NATO progress. An alliance with the superpower gave the impression to be nonetheless a aware possibility for the elites of the post-communist Balkan nations – as their steady help for Washington’s coverage in opposition to Iraq or Russia between 2003 and 2008 amply demonstrated. On the identical time, one other extra-European energy, Russia, re-emerged in a area that was considered its sphere of affect up to now. Russia below Putin unveiled a brand new imaginative and prescient for the world (and for the nation itself) that aspired to largely undo the post-1989 geopolitical losses of the Kremlin (Roberts, 2017: 28-55). However Putin is not only a revisionist; he’s an opportunist par excellence. He exploits each potential alternative to open the entry of Russia to the “heat waters” of the Mediterranean Sea. Certainly, Moscow orchestrated an abortive coup d’état in Montenegro simply earlier than the accession of Podgorica to NATO, supported the ex-prime minister of North Macedonia after the latter’s fallout with Washington and Brussels and capitalized on the anger of Republica Srpska and Serbia over the West’s perceived injustices in opposition to them on the Bosnian and Kosovo points (Secrieru, 2019; Stronski and Himes, 2019). Alarmed by Russia’s renewed vigor, the USA essayed to speed up their accession to NATO. Podgorica joined the alliance in 2017 however Skopje, the “apple of discord” between Moscow and Washington, couldn’t regardless of the truth that the identify dispute with Greece was ultimately settled in 2019.

The Means Forward

When the primary photographs of the Yugoslav Wars (1991-2001) have been exchanged in Slovenia, the (then) Prime Minister of Luxemburg memorably uttered “the hour of Europe has dawned”. Regardless of this over-optimistic declaration, the EU proved totally unable (and unwilling typically) to stop or cease the bloodshed in its personal yard: certainly, solely the navy may of the USA and NATO concluded probably the most damaging wars in post-1945 Europe (Lucarelli, 2000, Kaufman, 2002). Nearly 20 years after that “second of fact”, the EU has not but achieved to combine absolutely the Western Balkans into the sui generis confederation – excluding Slovenia and Croatia; certainly, NATO was way more profitable in that respect.

The outlook isn’t very optimistic; the “European Dream” seems to be untenable for the opposite nations of the Western Balkans. However even the present scenario throughout the EU is sort of tumultuous; certainly, the 2015 Migrant Disaster and Brexit attested to the structural issues throughout the EU. This supra-national group is presently present process a transitional section which can eventuate to both the substantive reinforcement of this sui generis experiment in federalism or the dissolution of the union. The decline of the “comfortable energy” of the EU is unquestionably not an excellent omen (Van Ham, 2014: 14-15).

The “America First” Doctrine by the Trump Administration and the quarrel between the USA and EU will relegate as soon as once more the Western Balkans to the bottom-end of the “precedence sheet” for Washington. With an introvert EU and neo-isolationist USA, possibly the Western Balkans ought to higher attempt to foster a strong cooperation amongst themselves on a brand new foundation – not simply within the safety sector (principally below the umbrella of NATO) but additionally in financial and diplomatic phrases.

The important thing challenges for the Western Balkans nonetheless persist. Corruption continues to plague many of the nations of that risky area – partly due to the attract of organized crime and partly due to the rise of populism. The networks between organized crime, terrorism and political circles nonetheless thrive – because the evaluation of the varied threats behind the current terrorist strike in Vienna would point out. Organized crime nonetheless dominates the economic system of a number of nations (e.g. Kosovo) and impacts the political developments as effectively.

As if these challenges weren’t sufficient, COVID-19 additionally impacted severely on the economic system and societies of the Western Balkans. The EU, as soon as once more, proved unable to increase a serving to hand to those nations. Different nations outdoors Europe, reminiscent of China, the UAE or Turkey, alternatively, stuffed this vacuum with their “COVID-19 diplomacy” (in different phrases, the supply of medical employees for the pandemic) and undermined the EU’s comfortable energy even additional.

