The Hollywood Reporter Calls For Extra Muslim Inclusion In Hollywood

On this age of inclusivity, each minority group should obtain a constructive portrayal within the leisure business, and Muslims aren’t any exception.

Hollywoodreporter.com printed an article that was authored by Sue Obeidi, who’s the director of the Muslim Public Affairs Council’s (MPAC) Hollywood Bureau, and Sami Khan, who’s a screenwriter and filmmaker. Their piece started with the assertion, “Because the nation heads into a brand new period with Biden and Harris, Hollywood ought to proceed to bolster Muslims all through the business together with bringing extra tales and genuine portrayals to audiences.” Assumably, they don’t imply producing a film about 9/11 or how sharia adherents throw gay males off rooftops.

Obeidi and Khan went on to say that “For American Muslims and different marginalized communities the final 4 years have been among the most attempting in latest reminiscence. Whereas Hollywood has traditionally portrayed Muslims because the ‘unhealthy guys’ in TV and movie we had by no means earlier than skilled the overt demonization of Muslims emanating immediately from probably the most highly effective and influential workplace on the planet.”

This nation has not too long ago been at warfare with Muslim terrorist teams. If movies like Zero Darkish Thirty come out that present the Individuals as protagonists whereas Muslims terrorists are antagonists, that’s not an assault on American Muslims, since most in all probability don’t condone terrorism.

Regardless of the “demonization of Muslims emanating immediately from probably the most highly effective and influential workplace on the planet,” progress was one way or the other nonetheless achieved in Muslim inclusion (so have been they really demonized?). Examples included “new tv Muslim characters added to long-running sequence like ABC’s Gray’s Anatomy and the CW’s DC Legends of Tomorrow. This yr NBC made historical past with Transplant by casting, for the primary time, a Muslim actor, Hamza Haq, to play a Muslim because the sequence lead character. We’ve additionally seen Black-Muslim narratives breakthrough with Nijla Mu’min’s Jinn and Lena Waithe’s The Chi. And we’ve seen the primary American Muslim LGBTQ rom-com in Mike Mosallam’s Breaking Quick. 9 years in the past, Mosallam created and produced the primary Muslim actuality present in TLC’s All-American Muslim.”

What virtuous individuals the scriptwriters are for including Muslim characters to the plot. Isn’t Muslim perception inherently anti-LGBTQ? Are these individuals extra taken with together with Muslims or furthering leftist agenda? Regardless, it appears like there’s been lots of inclusion already. Are Muslims as marginalized on the display screen as Obeidi and Khan suppose they’re?

Except for the multicultural feel-goods, “audiences need new, daring and emotional tales,” in keeping with Obeidi and Khan. “The historic lack of illustration of our communities means that there’s a wellspring of fabric ready to get out into the world, the earlier examples being the very tip of the iceberg.”

That sounds tremendous, however Netflix and Hollywood, being the holy warriors of social justice that they’re, will in all probability simply write a narrative about Muslims being persecuted by white, bigoted Christians, or being suspected as terrorists by racist cops. These sorts of social justice tales should not new or daring. They’ve been used so many times that they’ve become trite and unadventurous.

Naturally, the right-wingers have been seen by Obeidi and Khan as “obstacles to raised Muslim narratives,” however that didn’t cease an increase of “extra curiosity and openness by the business,” as has already been proved.

The article ended with reminders for Hollywood to “proceed to raise up the work of Muslims and different communities all through the business to make sure that the positive aspects made within the final 4 years don’t fall sufferer to complacency,” together with a message for hope to these attempting to alter minds: “We can’t depend on profitable each coronary heart and thoughts, however with heat, enjoyable, and genuine tales, we are able to spark curiosity in hearts that in any other case could be closed. At this second in our nation’s historical past, that may go a great distance.”

And the very best of luck to those that attempt. Simply don’t make it a banal social justice drama.