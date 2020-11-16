The Hill’s Joe Concha WRECKS Failed NeverTrump Lincoln Undertaking

The hate-filled Lincoln Undertaking failed to make any actual influence on the election and The Hill reporter Joe Concha mentioned it’s lastly time for the NeverTrump group to take a hike.

Concha held nothing again: “The 2 entities that had the worst election evening had been a.) the pollsters and b.) [T]he Lincoln Undertaking.” The piece, headlined “Lack of affect means it is time to dismiss [T]he Lincoln Undertaking,” argued that so far as shedding information go, “nothing compares to the document of the #NeverTrumpers at [T]he Lincoln Undertaking.”

In Concha’s estimation, the group is the “New York Jets of political motion committees.” The Jets are 0-9 this season. Concha mentioned the group “attracts tons of broadcast and social media consideration based mostly nearly solely on its capacity to troll in essentially the most self-righteous (and self-serving) methods.” [Emphasis added.]

The group, led by unbearable NeverTrump Republicans like co-founders MSNBC blowhard contributor Steve Schmidt, legal professional George Conway and political strategist Rick Wilson, spent greater than a whopping “$67 million in an try to influence varied 2020 races.”

Concha completely summarized the results purchased from that multimillion-dollar effort to destroy Trumpism throughout the board:

End result: President Trump obtained extra votes than any Republican in historical past, amassing greater than 73 million votes and breaking the earlier GOP document he set in 2016. So far as biting into Trump’s base, which apparently was the ‘Republican’ group’s core mission, the president obtained assist from 91 % of Republicans, according to a Fox News voter analysis, up from 4 years in the past. Whoops.

However the extra evident failure, Concha famous, occurred within the race for management of the Senate. Concha assessed that The Lincoln Undertaking spent $12 million making an attempt to prop up “seven Democratic candidates in key races in an effort to flip the chamber again to the Democrats.” As Concha summarized: “Ultimate rating on that entrance: Republicans 7, Democrats 0.” [Emphasis added.]

If Republicans handle to win each or one of many Senate races in Georgia’s runoff election in January, the GOP will preserve management of the Senate. This might render The Lincoln Undertaking’s multimillion-dollar Senate gamble fully nugatory.

One large miss for the group was its campaign to defeat Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in his race towards failed Democratic opponent Amy McGrath. Concha mentioned McConnell was “a big focus of [T]he Lincoln Project, too, serving to to gasoline hopeful media stories that the Senate majority chief was in hassle.” McConnell ended up trouncing his opponent by about 20 points.

Concha concluded his nuking of the group in epic fashion:

Ultimately, [T]he Lincoln Undertaking – regardless of tens of tens of millions of {dollars} spent on races throughout the nation – missed its marks by a rustic mile. One would suppose the TV shops that proceed to prop up its founders and allies, portraying them as having an influence on the political world, would cease reserving them. One would additionally suppose that, given its unethical habits, the Jets of 2020 politics could be dismissed outright.

Conservatives are beneath assault. Contact ABC Information (818-460-7477), CBS Information (212-975-3247) and NBC Information (212- 664-6192) and demand they not promote The Lincoln Undertaking’s propaganda any longer.