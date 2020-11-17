The Last Entrance of the 2020 Advert Wars

For sure, the marketing campaign is about to get messy in Georgia. Or, maybe extra precisely, keep messy.

Mr. Warnock previewed as a lot when he released a satirical attack ad against himself, with a narrator intimating that Mr. Warnock “eats pizza with a fork” and “hates puppies.”

“Prepare, Georgia,” Mr. Warnock mentioned within the advert. “The adverse adverts are coming.”

He was proper, after all. Ms. Loeffler and American Crossroads have run solely adverse adverts through the runoff marketing campaign, in response to Promoting Analytics. And three-quarters of Mr. Warnock’s personal adverts have been adverse.

There’s not a lot positivity on the airwaves within the race for Mr. Perdue’s seat, both. Each the Perdue marketing campaign and the Senate Management Fund are operating a completely adverse advert marketing campaign. And whereas Mr. Ossoff’s adverts are largely constructive, two Democratic exterior teams — Senate Majority PAC and the Democratic Senatorial Marketing campaign Committee — are operating solely adverse adverts.

As of Tuesday, there have been 14 totally different marketing campaign adverts already on the air in Georgia, operating the gamut from assaults on the candidates’ data to makes an attempt to tie their political fortunes to the presidential race.

Mr. Ossoff, in a new ad released on Tuesday, pledged to “work with Joe Biden to empower the medical specialists” within the battle in opposition to the coronavirus and solid Mr. Perdue as an obstructionist, claiming “he’ll do every part in his energy to ensure Joe Biden fails, identical to he tried to do with President Obama.”

On the Republican facet, the particular traces of assault fluctuate, however each incumbents have used the phrase “Save the Senate” of their adverts.