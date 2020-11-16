The Dow simply clinched its quickest bear-market restoration in 30 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Common on Monday notches its first all-time excessive since February, ending a relative fallow interval for the blue-chip benchmark, which was hit laborious by the COVID-19 pandemic relative to its friends. See full story.

Coronavirus replace: U.S. averaging 150,000 COVID-19 circumstances a day as professional warns of pending ‘humanitarian disaster’

The worldwide case tally for the coronavirus sickness COVID-19 climbed above 54.5 million on Monday, whereas the U.S. tally topped 11 million after including 1 million new circumstances in six days, with 50 states and territories recording rising numbers and the virus displaying no signal of slowing. See full story.