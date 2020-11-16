The Dow simply clinched its quickest bear-market restoration in 30 years

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
The Dow Jones Industrial Common on Monday notches its first all-time excessive since February, ending a relative fallow interval for the blue-chip benchmark, which was hit laborious by the COVID-19 pandemic relative to its friends.
Coronavirus replace: U.S. averaging 150,000 COVID-19 circumstances a day as professional warns of pending ‘humanitarian disaster’
The worldwide case tally for the coronavirus sickness COVID-19 climbed above 54.5 million on Monday, whereas the U.S. tally topped 11 million after including 1 million new circumstances in six days, with 50 states and territories recording rising numbers and the virus displaying no signal of slowing.
Jeff Bezos — longtime climate-change offender and now a giant donor — arms out first spherical of billions to struggle international warming
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Monday introduced the inaugural spherical of recipients of his $10 billion Earth Fund.
We wish to retire to Florida or a Florida-type environment and purchase a rental with a number of facilities for $250,000 — the place ought to we go?
We'll obtain round $5,000 a month in Social Safety
Why Elon Musk is being referred to as ‘House Karen’ on Twitter
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's latest COVID-19 tweets impressed the trolling. 'White Home Karen' began trending, too.
Monday's prime private finance tales