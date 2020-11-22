The Dow has fully recovered its 2020 bear-market loss. Right here’s what comes subsequent

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Dow's restoration since March is spectacular however says nothing about how lengthy the bull market will run, writes Mark Hulbert.
Some Individuals might get tons of of {dollars} extra in Social Safety advantages underneath Biden’s proposed change
Joe Biden desires a minimal Social Safety profit for Individuals with low lifetime earnings.
Why a uncommon Fed-Treasury rift isn’t inflicting markets to freak out—thus far
A feud between the Treasury and the Federal Reserve over the central financial institution's lending program is being taken in stride by traders. However which may miss the purpose, economists warn.
Georgia’s runoffs in your thoughts? Right here’s what it’s essential to know.
Right here is all it's essential to know in regards to the Georgia, the place the end result of the essential Senate runoff elections is anybody's guess.
6 tax strikes to contemplate earlier than the top of the yr to decrease your 2020 tax invoice
Tax Man has extra recommendation on the best way to slim down your tax invoice.
In a dialog with the American Medical Affiliation, the director of Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses spoke about politics, science and vaccines.