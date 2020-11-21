The Dow has utterly recovered its 2020 bear-market loss. Right here’s what comes subsequent

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Dow’s restoration since March is spectacular however says nothing about how lengthy the bull market will run, writes Mark Hulbert. See full story.
Some Individuals might get tons of of {dollars} extra in Social Safety advantages beneath Biden’s proposed change
Joe Biden desires a minimal Social Safety profit for Individuals with low lifetime earnings. See full story.
Why a uncommon Fed-Treasury rift isn’t inflicting markets to freak out—up to now
A feud between the Treasury and the Federal Reserve over the central financial institution’s lending program is being taken in stride by buyers. However that may miss the purpose, economists warn. See full story.
Georgia’s runoffs in your thoughts? Right here’s what you could know.
Right here is all you could know in regards to the Georgia, the place the result of the essential Senate runoff elections is anybody’s guess. See full story.
6 tax strikes to think about earlier than the tip of the yr to decrease your 2020 tax invoice
Tax Man has extra recommendation on the way to slim down your tax invoice. See full story.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
Coronavirus infections rose by practically 200,000 Friday, a every day document. Over 255,000 individuals have died within the U.S. from the virus. See full story.