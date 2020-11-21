The Dow has utterly recovered its 2020 bear-market loss. Right here’s what comes subsequent

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Dow's restoration since March is spectacular however says nothing about how lengthy the bull market will run, writes Mark Hulbert.
Some Individuals could get tons of of {dollars} extra in Social Safety advantages beneath Biden’s proposed change
Joe Biden needs a minimal Social Safety profit for Individuals with low lifetime earnings.
Why a uncommon Fed-Treasury rift isn’t inflicting markets to freak out—to date
A feud between the Treasury and the Federal Reserve over the central financial institution's lending program is being taken in stride by buyers. However that may miss the purpose, economists warn.
Georgia’s runoffs in your thoughts? Right here’s what you might want to know.
Right here is all you might want to know concerning the Georgia, the place the end result of the essential Senate runoff elections is anybody's guess.
6 tax strikes to think about earlier than the tip of the 12 months to decrease your 2020 tax invoice
Tax Man has extra recommendation on find out how to slim down your tax invoice.
'5 years in the past, she and her sister inherited a considerable amount of cash, cut up equally between them. Suppose low six figures.'