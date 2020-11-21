The Dow has utterly recovered its 2020 bear-market loss. Right here’s what comes subsequent

Dow’s restoration since March is spectacular however says nothing about how lengthy the bull market will run, writes Mark Hulbert. See full story.

Some People could get tons of of {dollars} extra in Social Safety advantages below Biden’s proposed change

Joe Biden needs a minimal Social Safety profit for People with low lifetime earnings. See full story.

Why a uncommon Fed-Treasury rift isn’t inflicting markets to freak out—thus far

A feud between the Treasury and the Federal Reserve over the central financial institution’s lending program is being taken in stride by traders. However that may miss the purpose, economists warn. See full story.