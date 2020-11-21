The Dow has fully recovered its 2020 bear-market loss. Right here’s what comes subsequent

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Dow's restoration since March is spectacular however says nothing about how lengthy the bull market will run, writes Mark Hulbert.
Some Individuals might get lots of of {dollars} extra in Social Safety advantages beneath Biden’s proposed change
Joe Biden desires a minimal Social Safety profit for Individuals with low lifetime earnings.
Why a uncommon Fed-Treasury rift isn’t inflicting markets to freak out—thus far
A feud between the Treasury and the Federal Reserve over the central financial institution's lending program is being taken in stride by buyers. However that may miss the purpose, economists warn.
Georgia’s runoffs in your thoughts? Right here’s what you’ll want to know.
Right here is all you'll want to know in regards to the Georgia, the place the result of the essential Senate runoff elections is anybody's guess.
6 tax strikes to think about earlier than the top of the 12 months to decrease your 2020 tax invoice
Tax Man has extra recommendation on the way to slim down your tax invoice.
These Individuals are in 'grave hazard' if lawmakers depart them behind, wrote the authors of a brand new report.