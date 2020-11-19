The culling of minks in Denmark prompts a political disaster.

The slaughter of minks in Denmark to stop the unfold of a doubtlessly harmful new pressure of the coronavirus has prompted a political disaster within the nation, with the minister of agriculture compelled to step down and the federal government in peril of collapse.
The cull has led to a political disaster in Denmark, with right-wing events accusing the federal government of utilizing the pandemic to attempt to finish mink farming within the nation. Denmark is residence to among the world’s largest mink farms, with an estimated inhabitants of greater than 15 million.
The opposition is asking for Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to resign after a hurried decision to cull the animals after a mutated pressure of the virus was discovered to have made the leap from the animals to people.
The Danish well being authorities had been alarmed as a result of one set of mutations — which had contaminated not less than 12 individuals — may make a possible coronavirus vaccine much less efficient.
The mutation affected the spike protein within the virus — one thing focused by many potential vaccines. Lab research, whereas not conclusive, recommended that cells with this variant of the virus didn’t act as strongly to antibodies as different coronavirus variants.
Mink — that are a part of the weasel household — are prized for his or her fur and are stored in crowded circumstances perfect for the unfold of the virus. In contrast to different animals, together with cats and canine, mink can develop into fairly sick and die. Outbreaks in mink populations have been contaminated in different international locations as properly, together with america and the Netherlands.
“The mink farms are a reservoir the place the coronavirus is flourishing,” Dr. Hans Kluge, the World Well being Group’s regional director for Europe, mentioned on Thursday.
The mutation present in Denmark has not been present in another mink inhabitants in Europe and the 12 human circumstances reported to the W.H.O. in September stay the one reported circumstances, officers mentioned. Nonetheless, biosecurity round mink farms wanted to be stepped up, officers mentioned.
Dr. Kluge additionally praised Denmark for its work in each tracing the genomic sequencing of the virus in about 14 % of the Covid-19 sufferers within the nation and making that info public.
Final week, minks on not less than two farms in northern Greece had been discovered to have the coronavirus, and the W.H.O. mentioned it was working with native well being authorities to evaluate the state of affairs.
When Ms. Frederiksen ordered the killing of all of the animals in Denmark two weeks in the past, the army needed to step in to help the nation’s roughly 1,100 mink farmers within the slaughter.
Mogens Jensen, the minister of agriculture, condemned the speedy motion taken by the federal government, saying it had no authorized foundation to kill the animals and destroy the business.
On Thursday, a Danish newspaper, B.T., reported that Mr. Jensen and 5 different ministers had warned in September that culling past the contaminated areas was unlawful.
The slaughter was halted halfway by the hassle and the main focus shifted to culling minks solely within the neighborhood of the outbreak tied to the mutated pressure of the virus.
However Mr. Jensen had already misplaced the help of the federal government and was compelled to step down.
The culling of the minks has been met by a broad public backlash, with a examine by Aarhus College discovering help for the federal government falling by 20 %.
Danish authorities mentioned on Wednesday that minks on all farms identified to have been contaminated had been culled.
However they added that one other 25 farms are nonetheless beneath suspicion of being contaminated.