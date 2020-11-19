The culling of minks in Denmark prompts a political disaster.

The slaughter of minks in Denmark to forestall the unfold of a probably harmful new pressure of the coronavirus has prompted a political disaster within the nation, with the minister of agriculture pressured to step down and the federal government in peril of collapse.
The cull has led to a political disaster in Denmark, with right-wing events accusing the federal government of utilizing the pandemic to attempt to finish mink farming within the nation. Denmark is dwelling to among the world’s largest mink farms, with an estimated inhabitants of greater than 15 million.
The opposition is looking for Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to resign after a hurried decision to cull the animals after a mutated pressure of the virus was discovered to have made the leap from the animals to people.
The Danish well being authorities had been alarmed as a result of one set of mutations — which had contaminated not less than 12 individuals — might make a possible coronavirus vaccine much less efficient.
The mutation affected the spike protein within the virus — one thing focused by many potential vaccines. Lab research, whereas not conclusive, advised that cells with this variant of the virus didn’t act as strongly to antibodies as different coronavirus variants.
Mink — that are a part of the weasel household — are prized for his or her fur and are stored in crowded circumstances excellent for the unfold of the virus. In contrast to different animals, together with cats and canines, mink can change into fairly sick and die. Outbreaks in mink populations have been contaminated in different international locations as effectively, together with america and the Netherlands.
“The mink farms are a reservoir the place the coronavirus is flourishing,” Dr. Hans Kluge, the World Well being Group’s regional director for Europe, stated on Thursday.
The mutation present in Denmark has not been present in some other mink inhabitants in Europe and the 12 human instances reported to the W.H.O. in September stay the one reported instances, officers stated. Nonetheless, biosecurity round mink farms wanted to be stepped up, officers stated.
Dr. Kluge additionally praised Denmark for its work in each tracing the genomic sequencing of the virus in about 14 p.c of the Covid-19 sufferers within the nation and making that info public.
Final week, minks on not less than two farms in northern Greece had been discovered to have the coronavirus, and the W.H.O. stated it was working with native well being authorities to evaluate the scenario.
When Ms. Frederiksen ordered the killing of all of the animals in Denmark two weeks in the past, the army needed to step in to help the nation’s roughly 1,100 mink farmers within the slaughter.
Mogens Jensen, the minister of agriculture, condemned the speedy motion taken by the federal government, saying it had no authorized foundation to kill the animals and destroy the trade.
On Thursday, a Danish newspaper, B.T., reported that Mr. Jensen and 5 different ministers had warned in September that culling past the contaminated areas was unlawful.
The slaughter was halted halfway by way of the hassle and the main focus shifted to culling minks solely within the neighborhood of the outbreak tied to the mutated pressure of the virus.
However Mr. Jensen had already misplaced the help of the federal government and was pressured to step down.
The culling of the minks has been met by a broad public backlash, with a research by Aarhus College discovering help for the federal government falling by 20 p.c.
Danish authorities stated on Wednesday that minks on all farms identified to have been contaminated had been culled.
However they added that one other 25 farms are nonetheless below suspicion of being contaminated.