The 2020 Hurricane Season in Rewind

The 2020 hurricane season, which introduced harmful storms from Central America to the Gulf Coast of the US and past, has proved to be one for the file books.

The storms started earlier than the hurricane season formally kicked off, with the formation of Tropical Storm Albert in mid-May, two weeks earlier than the official begin of the Atlantic season on June 1.

In August, halfway by way of the six-month season, scientists upgraded their outlook to say 2020 could be “one of the crucial lively seasons,” and stated they anticipated up to 25 named storms by the point it was over. By November, even that upgraded expectation was exceeded: There have now been 30 named storms — 13 of them hurricanes — breaking a file set in 2005, when 28 storms grew sturdy sufficient to be named. Fifteen that yr grew to become hurricanes.

The most recent storm, Hurricane Iota, was swirling towards Central America, a region still recovering after a hit from Hurricane Eta two weeks in the past. Iota, on Monday as sturdy as a Class 5 hurricane, was anticipated to make landfall on the border of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday evening and was forecast to supply catastrophic winds and dump as much as 30 inches of rain within the space all week.