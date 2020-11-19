‘That’s Your Go-To Election Lawyer?’: Al Franken Mocks Trump For Hiring ‘Sleazebag’ Giuliani

Former Democratic Sen. Al Franken mocked Donald Trump’s marketing campaign on Thursday for hiring “sleazebag” lawyer Rudy Giuliani to supervise its election lawsuits in a variety of battleground states.

Earlier within the day, Giuliani held a weird press convention through which he spewed nonsensical conspiracy theories concerning the election, all whereas what seemed to be hair coloring leaked down the perimeters of his face.

“I ought to level out that Atticus Finch had his hair dye roll down in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, so it’s not essentially an indication that you just’re sleazebag,” Franken joked. “Are you able to think about that’s your man, that’s your go-to election lawyer?”

The previous Democratic lawmaker stated Giuliani clearly “has some issues,” however what’s worse is that thousands and thousands of Individuals who assist Trump will consider his harmful lies concerning the election.

Video:

Franken stated:

I ought to level out that Atticus Finch had his hair dye roll down within the To Kill a Mockingbird,” so it’s not essentially an indication that you just’re sleazebag. I don’t know. This man has some issues and has for fairly some time. Are you able to think about that’s your man, that’s your go-to election lawyer? Okay, James Baker. Rudy Giuliani. It’s fairly superb. And the stuff he was saying at the moment was so loopy and, look, that is so damaging as a result of the Republican base goes to purchase into this increasingly the longer this goes on, and that’s a tragedy.

From America’s mayor to an American laughingstock

For a short shining second following the tragic Sept. 11 assaults, Rudy Giuliani was seen semi-favorably among the many public. The media even dubbed him America’s mayor.

That goodwill – whether or not he deserved it or to not start with – rapidly evaporated after Giuliani tried to experience the fear assaults to a future within the White Home.

He waged an embarrassingly dangerous presidential marketing campaign in 2008, which he misplaced, and all of it went downhill from there.

Over the previous 4 years, Giuliani has gone utterly off the rails in service to Donald Trump, shredding no matter was left of his dignity and credibility.

Rudy Giuliani has gone from America’s mayor to an American laughingstock, a metamorphosis that seems to be reaching its closing conclusion as he tries to overturn a free and honest election.

