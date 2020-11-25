Thanksgiving is more and more bleak for a lot of meals pantries this yr and the very best Black Friday offers at Walmart

Simply at some point till it’s Turkey Day! Listed here are at the moment’s high tales:

Bear in mind, COVID-19 unfold when 5 million individuals left Wuhan for Chinese language New 12 months, but 50 million People will journey for Thanksgiving

‘Staying house is one of the simplest ways to guard your self and others from getting sick,’ AAA said. Over 261,000 individuals have died within the U.S. from the coronavirus.

A home by the lake or the ocean? Why households shopping for second houses are selecting the previous throughout COVID-19

Perceptions are shifting and the nation’s lakes and ponds have gotten more popular for households shopping for a trip dwelling.