Thailand to cost college college students for becoming a member of banned protest

Two Thai highschool scholar leaders will likely be charged for becoming a member of a banned protest final month, police stated, a day after embattled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha threatened harder motion in opposition to the protesters.

Police spokesman Yingyos Thepjumnong on Friday stated the 2 have been summoned to acknowledge the cost and could be questioned within the presence of their dad and mom and lawyer.

The scholars stated that they had been summoned for violating an emergency decree by becoming a member of a protest on October 15, when tens of 1000’s of individuals defied a ban by Prayuth geared toward halting protests demanding his elimination and reforms of the monarchy.

“Even for those who arrest protest leaders, there’s not sufficient area in jail as a result of lots of extra will stand up,” one of many college students, 15-year-old Benjamaporn Nivas, informed the Reuters information company.

The “Dangerous Scholar” group is planning a protest on Saturday and Benjamaporn stated she would nonetheless attend. The opposite member of the group who faces expenses is 17-year-old Lopanapat Wangpaisit.

A lady reacts whereas strolling previous the broken signage of the police headquarters in Bangkok [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]

Youth and student-led protests since July have turn into the best problem to Thailand’s institution in years and dozens of arrests and makes an attempt to quell them have up to now solely introduced extra folks into the streets.

Prayuth has refused the protesters’ demand to resign and rejected their accusation that he engineered final yr’s election to maintain the ability he seized in a 2014 coup.

Protesters additionally search to redraw the structure written by the previous navy rulers and demand curbs on the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, saying the monarchy has enabled many years of navy domination.

The Royal Palace has made no remark for the reason that protests started.

On Thursday, Prayuth threatened to make use of all legal guidelines to prosecute protesters who break them, elevating issues amongst activists that this might additionally imply harsh royal insult legal guidelines underneath which there have been no prosecutions for greater than two years.

Though demonstrations have largely been peaceable, police used tear gasoline and water cannon in opposition to protesters this week. At the least 55 have been injured from tear gasoline and 6 from gunshot wounds.

One other main protest is deliberate on the Crown Property Bureau on Wednesday. Protesters say they search to reclaim the palace fortune, which the king has taken underneath his private management.