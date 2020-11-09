Televangelist laughs off Joe Biden successful the election, and it’s all very uncomfortable

This simply may put the worry of God in you.
Kenneth Copeland, a televangelist and devoted Donald Trump backer, let his emotions concerning the outcomes of the presidential election be identified in a most weird method throughout one among his prayer companies.
Two phrases just about sum it up: Ha ha.
Social media ate it up, with the clip being seen greater than 5 million instances. George Takei, of “Star Trek” fame, captured the gist of the response on Twitter
TWTR,
:
This isn’t the primary time Copeland’s made a splash on the web. Final yr, he was confronted by an “Inside Version” reporter over his use of donations to fund his personal jet. He beforehand mentioned he couldn’t fly industrial as a result of “You’ll be able to’t handle that at the moment, on this dope-filled world, get in a protracted tube with a bunch of demons.”
Right here’s the complete interview from final yr:
–