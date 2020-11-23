Ted Cruz is able to combat for Thanksgiving, at the same time as Texas morgues battle to create space

Final week, El Paso, Texas, county officers sent out a plea asking for added morgue staff to cope with surging COVID-19 fatalities, which prompted the Texas Nationwide Guard to step up and assist address the tough actuality of a “fatality administration plan”:
In the meantime, Sen. Ted Cruz appeared to be extra anxious about somebody wrestling away his turkey leg:
The Texas senator was referred to as out for his “come and take it” message, which was broadly considered throughout Twitter
as a tone-deaf salvo within the tradition struggle dividing each side of the political spectrum:
Cruz’s message additionally appeared to fly within the face of the CDC warning towards touring for Thanksgiving gatherings as coronavirus circumstances proceed to spike.
His friends on the left aspect of the aisle have been fast to chime in:
This “unhealthy COVID-19 take” additionally made the Twitter rounds:
