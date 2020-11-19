Tech CEO Declares Battle, Explains Tactical Plan to Combat Large Tech

Billionaire tech agency CEO Peter Rex vowed he’ll lead the cost towards Large Tech overlords and outlined a daring plan of undo their monopoly for good.

Rex CEO and founder Peter Rex gave a rousing interview on “Fox and Friends” this week. He described how conservatives have to put their cash the place their mouths are and help new ventures to create an alternative choice to far-left Silicon Valley: “Management that believes particularly within the working class, that wishes to guard their freedom of speech, and trusts individuals to have the ability to discern the reality when given the chance to see varied factors of view.”

Two main modifications the conservative motion should make have been proposed by Rex: The primary was that “we now have to put money into entrepreneurs who’re grounded in Judeo-Christian considering.” The second was that “we have to construct another energy construction exterior of Silicon Valley and Seattle, in a spot the place freedom, religion and household are flourishing and are nonetheless held as sacred,” Rex defined.

The roots of Rex’s combating mindset towards overwhelming odds go deep:

“My household and my ancestors got here from Eire, the place, as Catholics, they have been held down, and I am seeing this sort of censorship and holding individuals down, making an attempt to carry the working class down, and I am not going to permit that to occur. I am not going to face by. I’ll battle for them.”

He defined that the catalyst for his firm’s transfer to Texas was that quite a lot of his workers have been unable to afford homes in Seattle. Since shifting to Texas, a spot he described as matching his values much better, lots of his workers now are in a position to afford land.

The Nov. 17 hearing, the place Large Tech CEO’s of Twitter and Fb have been grilled for biased censorship, was a name to arms to Rex. Rex proposed that the social media firms had “crossed the road” this time.

Rex had written an op-ed for Fox Business on Nov. 18 during which he defined that public coverage can solely go to date, partly as a result of Republicans and Democrats are so divided on how they want to deal with Large Tech: “Republicans wish to punish tech firms for censorship, whereas Democrats wish to break up tech monopolies.”

“Three key parts” have been described by Rex, to ensure that conservatives to make an assertive slightly than a defensive strategy to Large Tech. Such an strategy would come with: defending “variety of thought,” investing in “values-driven tech entrepreneurs” and constructing “various tech energy constructions.”

