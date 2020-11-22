Lecturers say they’re spending hours reviewing checks that had been scored incorrectly by auto-grading bots, which attempt to match a pupil's response to a solution key (Julie Jargon/Wall Road Journal)

Julie Jargon / Wall Road Journal:
Lecturers say they’re spending hours reviewing checks that had been scored incorrectly by auto-grading bots, which attempt to match a pupil’s response to a solution key — Auto-grading software program typically marks solutions incorrect when they’re proper, giving academics and households extra remote-school complications
