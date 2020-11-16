Syria’s veteran overseas minister Walid al-Moalem dies

Al-Moalem was a staunch defender of Bashar al-Assad’s bloody crackdown on peaceable protesters that sparked the decade-old Syrian battle.

Syria’s prime diplomat and longtime Overseas Minister Walid al-Moalem, a staunch defender of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s bloody crackdown on peaceable protesters that sparked a 10-year battle, has died, state TV reported early on Monday.

There have been no particulars on the reason for demise, however the 79-year outdated had for years been unwell with coronary heart issues.

Moalem was first appointed overseas minister in 2006 and likewise held the put up of deputy prime minister

The veteran diplomat noticed his nation’s tilt additional in direction of Iran and Russia, which have helped shore up Assad’s rule and allowed the authoritarian chief to regain many of the territory he as soon as misplaced to fighters.

Syria erupted into civil battle practically 10 years in the past after Assad in 2011 started a brutal crackdown on protesters calling for an finish to his household’s rule.

Moalem accused Washington and the West of accelerating the nation’s unrest and labelled armed fighters as “terrorists” in a battle that has price tens of a whole bunch of hundreds of deaths and led to the exodus of thousands and thousands of refugees.