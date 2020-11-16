Supremex: At 5.2x TTM P/E, This Previous Money Cow Is Far Too Low-cost (OTCMKTS:SUMXF)

I final wrote about Supremex (OTCPK:SUMXF, SXP.TO) back in January 2019. Whereas the worth of this micro-cap firm has declined 46% since then (35.5% whole return together with dividends), I’ve not misplaced religion, however have maybe turn out to be extra . At a 5.2x trailing twelve-month (NYSE:TTM) P/E, the enterprise is wanting even cheaper than the 7.4x TTM P/E again in January 2019, and opposite to the current share worth decline, the enterprise continues to be wanting strong. After releasing strong Q3 2020 results on November 13, the corporate’s shares had a pleasant spike of 14%, and extra of a restoration may be in retailer.

Knowledge by YCharts

Supremex is an previous money cow that originated from the now declining trade of envelopes however has just lately been increasing into the rising packaging trade up to now decade utilizing extra money flows and a few incremental debt capital. Nonetheless, with a market cap of solely CAD 41.1 million (all $ figures in CAD), this micro-cap firm may not be proper for each investor’s portfolio threat tolerance and liquidity. This text will focus on Supremex’s current and historic enterprise traits, whereas looking on the present valuation.

Hit Exhausting In the course of the Pandemic?

In just lately reported Q3 2020 outcomes, Supremex reported that whole income elevated by 10.4% to $49.9 million, from $45.2 million within the third quarter of 2019 resulting from a mix of the Royal Envelope acquisition, sustained development within the U.S. Envelope enterprise and rising e-commerce packaging gross sales. Web earnings additionally elevated to $2.7 million ($0.10/share), from $1.2 million ($0.04/share) within the third quarter of 2019.

For the nine-month year-to-date (YTD) interval, income reached $150.0 million, for a 5.3% total improve from $142.5 million in 2019, pushed by a 4.6% improve within the envelope phase to achieve $106 million (70.7 % of gross sales) and a 6.9% improve within the packaging and specialty merchandise phase to achieve $44 million (29.3% of gross sales). Web earnings had been $7.2 million (or $0.26/share) for the nine-month interval ended September 30, 2020, in contrast with web earnings of $4.8 million (or $0.17/share) within the equal 2019 interval. Outcomes had been aided by $0.9 million Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) help for the YTD interval and the Royal Envelope acquisition.

These sturdy quarterly and YTD outcomes through the pandemic look out of line with the lower in Supremex share worth.

What in regards to the Dividend Lower?

On Could 15, 2020, the corporate suspended its CAD 0.065 quarterly dividend as a result of pandemic, which was yielding a beneficiant 10.9% previous to the pandemic in January 2020, when the share worth was round $2.40. Nonetheless, Supremex administration and the board have continued to return money to shareholders via opportunistic share repurchases on the current decrease share worth. In August 2020, they introduced the renewal of the corporate’s regular course issuer bid (NCIB) after its approval by the TSX, to buy for cancellation, as much as 1,406,523 of its widespread shares, representing roughly 5.0% of excellent shares.

Throughout Q3 2020, Supremex then repurchased 152,900 shares, for a complete consideration of $200,841, and subsequent to the top of Q3, a further 85,900 shares had been bought for cancellation, as famous within the firm’s earnings launch. Collectively, these 238,800 shares repurchased account for 0.8% of Supremex’s 28,130,469 shares excellent in August previous to the NCIB.

All these share repurchases had been the norm earlier than the pandemic, with the corporate repurchasing on common 0.4% of its excellent shares every year since 2007. It’s nice to see Supremex benefiting from its low share worth to proceed returning money to shareholders throughout this time… albeit with the dividend nonetheless suspended.

A Money Cow of a Enterprise

Supremex has had a tough decade, with the decline in its envelope enterprise resulting in huge goodwill impairments in 2008, 2009, and 2012 of $148.3M, $43.0M, and $28.9M, respectively. That being stated, the corporate has not had a single 12 months of destructive free money circulate (FCF) after accounting for capital expenditures and just one 12 months in 2017 of destructive FCF when one consists of acquisitions, as may be seen within the graph beneath.

Supply information from Morningstar

Supremex noticed massive declines in FCF through the first 5 years of the previous decade. Nonetheless, this development seems prefer it has stabilized since 2012, as the corporate has plowed cash into the packaging enterprise. A lot of the current acquisitions have been sustainably financed by money circulate from operations, as indicated via the graph of FCF above solely passing into the destructive in 2017 resulting from its massive $17.5 million acquisition of Stuart Packaging. Given how necessary acquisitions have been within the current enterprise mannequin of Supremex, any valuation would wish to take these acquisitions under consideration.

The secular decline within the envelope enterprise has led to a tough early decade for Supremex’s web revenue, as given the decline in money flows, belongings have had to be impaired, as famous earlier, resulting from a discount in profitability. On that word, the corporate recorded massive web revenue losses in these years, as seen within the graph beneath.

Supply information from Morningstar

How is the Debt?

Since 2008, monetary leverage has bounced round, however is certainly rising within the newest years from lows of 1.61x reached in 2016 to be round 2.62x at the moment. Interest coverage primarily based on working revenue, and curiosity at the moment is a good 5.0x primarily based on the nine-month interval ended September 30, 2020. As on the newest Q3 report, the corporate was in compliance with its banking covenants and had a further borrowing capability of $29.9 million below covenants. These monetary leverage ratios ought to proceed to offer Supremex flexibility because it adapts to its altering enterprise atmosphere.

Supply information from Morningstar

Getting a Sense of Valuation

To get a way of valuation, I’ve calculated zero development intrinsic worth utilizing the common free money flows of the final 7 years (pre-COVID-19), together with a normal 9% low cost fee. Acquisitions have been included to mirror them as a part of Supremex’s newest enterprise technique to diversify the enterprise however solely included at 25%, as I don’t count on these acquisitions is not going to proceed indefinitely, and 0 development has been attributed to them going ahead. As may be seen from the calculations beneath, I’ve estimated the corporate’s intrinsic worth to be $3.88 per share, which supplies a strong 62% margin of security to the present $1.47 per share worth.

Supply information from Morningstar, Firm Q3 2020 financials and author’s valuation

Dangers

The envelope a part of Supremex’s enterprise is in secular decline, and even when administration is conscious and dealing to diversify the corporate, the pace and depth of the decline is out of administration’s management. Acquisitions within the packaging trade include their very own dangers of execution and valuation, with the potential for additional asset impairment fees sooner or later if the brand new companies don’t work out as deliberate.

Takeaway

Supremex is an previous money cow nonetheless with the bulk market share of Canada’s envelope enterprise. Administration is well-aware of the secular decline within the envelope enterprise and is doing its finest to redirect money flows into the rising packaging enterprise. The enterprise nonetheless seems to be healthily financed, with monetary leverage of two.62x and curiosity protection at the moment round a wholesome 5.0x. With the shares at the moment valued at 5.2x TTM P/E, the corporate seems to be an amazing alternative for worth hunters, for my part.

