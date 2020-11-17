Sunham Comfortable Spun Cotton Bathtub Towels solely $2.99! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This submit might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

Want new bathtub towels? It is a improbable deal and a good time to replenish!

Macy’s has these Sunham Soft Spun 27″ x 52″ Cotton Bath Towels for just $2.99 proper now (often $14.99)!

There are eight colours to select from.

Transport is free on orders over $25.

Thanks, Free Stuff Finder!