Sunday’s ‘Meet the Press’ confirmed one of many many causes Republicans must lose Georgia runoffs

Republicans have spent the previous 4 years doing Trump’s bidding, whether or not as a result of they preferred what they bought from him sufficient to miss what they didn’t like, or as a result of secretly even these of them who typically faux disapproval at his worst abuses are of their coronary heart of hearts on board with each little bit of Trump’s Trumpiness.

And now, with nationwide safety and pandemic response on the road in a presidential transition, they’re nonetheless unwilling to problem him. Be it easy worry, be it settlement together with his efforts to overturn the outcomes of the election, be it these two Georgia Senate seats, Republicans are usually not keen to do the fitting factor.

That tells you what to anticipate in the event that they maintain the Senate on Jan. 5: Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell will hold upholding the fundamental values Trump has delivered to the desk. McConnell will impede and blockade and stop President Biden from getting something completed for the nation. Republicans will harm the general public as a way to harm Democratic election probabilities going ahead, simply as they’re proper this instantaneous hurting the general public by not difficult Trump to simply accept his defeat and start the transition course of. Republicans will do something to win. However Democrats must discover a solution to beat them.