Sunday Evening Owls. Dayen: Day One Agenda is now extra essential than ever

On the time that we wrote the Day One Agenda, we did take into account whether or not the Supreme Courtroom would have the ability to reverse these actions and stymie the Day One Agenda. With the Courtroom’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, that concern is much more acute. However that may’t be a motive to keep away from all government motion implementing already-passed legal guidelines. Apart from, if you happen to use these powers to present tangible advantages for the general public, the Courtroom, which at the least is conscious of public opinion, must suppose twice about whether or not to spend political capital taking them away.

Democrats, in the end, should attempt to make progress—and the Day One Agenda offers them that potential. Over the subsequent a number of weeks, we might be including to our record of what the Biden administration can do with out passing new legal guidelines. And we are going to maintain tabs on the 277 executive actions that got here out of the Biden-Sanders unity process drive paperwork, and what number of the incoming administration will truly perform.

The Day One Agenda took on new significance due to the election, however in actuality it was all the time essential, as a result of it was all the time within the realm of a president’s powers. It’s gratifying that the dominant media has begun to know this, and so they can observe our lead in analyzing the outcomes.