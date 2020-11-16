Sunday Evening Owls. Dayen: Day One Agenda is now extra essential than ever

On the time that we wrote the Day One Agenda, we did take into account whether or not the Supreme Courtroom would have the ability to reverse these actions and stymie the Day One Agenda. With the Courtroom’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, that concern is much more acute. However that may’t be a motive to keep away from all government motion implementing already-passed legal guidelines. Apart from, if you happen to use these powers to present tangible advantages for the general public, the Courtroom, which at the least is conscious of public opinion, must suppose twice about whether or not to spend political capital taking them away.
Democrats, in the end, should attempt to make progress—and the Day One Agenda offers them that potential. Over the subsequent a number of weeks, we might be including to our record of what the Biden administration can do with out passing new legal guidelines. And we are going to maintain tabs on the 277 executive actions that got here out of the Biden-Sanders unity process drive paperwork, and what number of the incoming administration will truly perform.
The Day One Agenda took on new significance due to the election, however in actuality it was all the time essential, as a result of it was all the time within the realm of a president’s powers. It’s gratifying that the dominant media has begun to know this, and so they can observe our lead in analyzing the outcomes.
THREE OTHER ARTICLES WORTH READING
TOP COMMENTS • RESCUED DIARIES
QUOTATION
“The legalization of marijuana shouldn’t be a harmful experiment – the prohibition is the experiment, and it has failed dramatically, with tens of millions of victims all around the globe.”
~~Sebastiãn Marincolo
BLAST FROM THE PAST
At Day by day Kos on this date in 2017—Day 47: Nonetheless no funding for youngsters’s well being, however a $1 billion tax lower for the Trumps:
So this occurred right now. No, not Republicans deciding they needed to care for the nation’s youngsters and eventually passing funding for the Kids’s Well being Insurance coverage Program. No, not that in any respect.
This: Home Republicans voted on their tax cuts bill that might instantly slash $25 billion from Medicare ought to it cross the Senate, and would give the rich a fairly main money infusion. Like $1 billion to one specific wealthy family.
The truth is, Trump and his heirs doubtlessly may save greater than $1 billion total below the GOP tax proposal that the Home of Representatives handed Thursday, with most of that quantity coming from a repeal of the property tax, in keeping with an evaluation NBC Information commissioned of Trump’s one identified 2005 tax return and his estimated internet price.
9 million youngsters may lose protection in a matter of weeks. Moreover, 25 million individuals may lose well being care at neighborhood well being facilities, which additionally have not been funded since Sept. 30. States at the moment are getting ready letters to ship to households to inform them their protection goes to finish. In some states protection will finish subsequent month, in some the month after. In order that’s some Christmas greeting for these households to be receiving.