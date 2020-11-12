Research: London and SF have turn out to be Affect Tech hubs, with 280% enhance in VC in 5 years – TechCrunch

New analysis has discovered that San Francisco and London have turn out to be two of the world’s main hubs for VC funding into tech options which tackle a number of of the 17 UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), extra generally known as ‘Affect Tech’. They’re adopted by Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Shanghai and Beijing.

Tech options for such urgent points because the local weather disaster and social inequality has seen a 280% enhance in international VC funding from 2015 to 2020, whereas funding on this house greater than doubled in each cities over the previous 5 years. The report was put collectively by London & Partners and Dealroom as a part of this week’s Silicon Valley Comes to the UK digital occasion. Over 5,000 startups have been surveyed to create the information.

In keeping with the analysis, VC funding into London-based influence tech start-ups has grown by virtually 800% (7.8 occasions) since 2015, in comparison with 3.1 occasions in Europe as an entire. 2020 is set to be a document 12 months for London’s influence tech corporations, which have acquired $1.2bn in VC funding from January to October, already matching 2019 ranges. London’s influence companies have additionally secured 429 offers between 2015 and 2020, greater than some other metropolis globally.



San Francisco’s influence based mostly tech corporations have additionally proven sturdy development over the previous 5 years, with the information revealing that VC funding into its influence tech corporations has virtually tripled (2.8 occasions) from 2015 to 2020. Thus far this 12 months, SF-based influence tech corporations attracted $1.7bn of VC funding in 2020 – greater than some other metropolis globally. At a nationwide stage, the USA acquired extra VC funding for influence tech corporations than some other nation up to now 5 years, with traders pumping $35.8bn into US companies since 2015, double the quantity invested into China ($16.8bn) and the UK ($6.1bn).



The analysis additionally discovered that UK capital has produced 241 influence start-ups since 2006, with 95 corporations based in San Francisco. In London, ‘influence unicorns’ embody Octopus Vitality (inexperienced power), Arrival (zero-emission, public transportation automobiles) and Gousto (meals) and Babylon Well being (AI healthtech).

Local weather change and clear power options have attracted probably the most curiosity from traders in each cities, making up over 50% of total VC funding during the last 5 years. Funding rounds together with a minimum of one North American investor made up $234m of VC funding thus far this 12 months in London, up from $85m in 2018, and equating to a fifth of all VC funding into London’s influence startups.



Funding rounds for London influence corporations involving North American traders in 2020 embody a $118m development fairness spherical into Arrival by Blackrock, an $80m Collection B spherical for COMPASS Pathways and a $25m Collection C funding for Tractable.

In the meantime, Affect startups are crossing the pond in each instructions. Arrival is now working in Los Angeles, whereas Octopus Vitality launched within the US market in September after closing a $360m funding spherical in April and buying Silicon Valley-based startup Evolve Vitality. And San Francisco-based Allbirds, the sustainable shoe retailer, opened its first European flagship retailer in London in July 2018.

Commenting, Janet Coyle, managing director for enterprise, London & Companions stated: “San Francisco and London are two of the world’s prime hubs for innovation and know-how. However in the present day’s figures additionally present that they’re main the best way in creating purpose-driven corporations striving to deal with a few of the most urgent environmental and social challenges.”