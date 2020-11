Storm Eta has introduced torrential rain and excessive winds to Central America and has devastated the house of 22-year-old Honduran Aileen.

Fortunately her household, which embody her 75-year-old grandmother, mom, two brothers, sister and two canine, have been in a position to escape earlier than the floods hit.

When she returned two days later, her home was nonetheless standing however all the pieces inside was ruined. Now she is making an attempt to rebuild her life.

Producer: Oliver Jarvis