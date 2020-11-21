South Dakota and New Mexico supply a snapshot of the alternate realities within the U.S. pandemic.

Identified coronavirus circumstances in america have now surpassed 12 million, and the every day routines of an unlimited variety of Individuals at the moment are formed by their ZIP codes and governors and beliefs concerning the virus. Do they put on masks? Go to highschool in particular person or on-line? Eat out? Get uncovered to the virus?

The pandemic and the nation’s disjointed response have taken the notion of two Americas to a brand new excessive. The contrasts are significantly seen in South Dakota and New Mexico, states which can be dwelling two totally different economies: one wide-open, the opposite bolted shut.

In South Dakota, the place a conservative frontier philosophy dominates, the financial system has fared comparatively nicely, with unemployment at 3.6 p.c, nicely under the 6.9 p.c nationwide common. Some cities, shops and faculty districts require masks or social distancing, however, as an entire, the state has the fewest restrictions of any, with neither a masks mandate nor vital limits on companies.

However hospitalization charges have been the very best within the nation, and greater than 7 p.c of the inhabitants has examined optimistic. The state has the nation’s second-highest price of latest circumstances.