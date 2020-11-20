Wall Avenue Journal:
Sources: Trump admin is offering solely restricted cybersecurity help to Biden’s transition workforce, which now depends on an ordinary, paid Google Workspace — The incoming administration is working remotely, working on an ordinary, paid Google community — WASHINGTON—When it comes …
Home Tech Sources: Trump admin is offering solely restricted cybersecurity help to Biden's transition...
Sources: Trump admin is offering solely restricted cybersecurity help to Biden's transition workforce, which now depends on an ordinary, paid Google Workspace (Wall Avenue Journal)
Wall Avenue Journal: