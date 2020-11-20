Home Tech Sources: tech jobs web site Employed, which was as soon as valued...

Zoë Bernard / The Data:

Sources: tech jobs web site Employed, which was as soon as valued at $500M, is contemplating winding down its operations after its unsuccessful efforts of promoting itself  —  Employed, a recruitment service for tech jobs, has began a course of to promote property, repay collectors and wind down the corporate …

