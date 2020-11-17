Sources: Robinhood is asking banks to pitch for roles in an IPO, aiming to go public as quickly as the primary quarter of 2021 (Bloomberg)

Bloomberg:
Sources: Robinhood is asking banks to pitch for roles in an IPO, aiming to go public as quickly as the primary quarter of 2021 — Robinhood Markets, the buying and selling platform that is proved in style with novice buyers, has requested banks to pitch for roles in an preliminary public providing, in line with folks with data of the matter.
