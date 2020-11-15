Max Weinbach / Android Police:
Sources leak specs for Samsung Galaxy S21 collection: the S21 Extremely could have a 108MP most important digicam sensor, and 3x optical and 10x “tremendous” optical telephoto sensors — The Galaxy S21 launch is just some months out, which implies it is a good time for leaks.
Sources leak specs for Samsung Galaxy S21 collection: the S21 Extremely could have a 108MP most important digicam sensor, and 3x optical and 10x "tremendous" optical telephoto sensors (Max Weinbach/Android Police)
Max Weinbach / Android Police: