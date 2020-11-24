Sore Winner CNN: No ‘Profile in Braveness’ for GSA Head for Initiating Transition!

No Profile in Braveness for you, Emily Murphy!

The liberal media has been castigating President Trump as a sore loser for pursuing authorized challenges to the election outcomes. But when there’s something worse than a sore loser, it is a sore winner. But that is precisely what CNN did this morning. Every part is all the time a lot too late.

The duo of New Day co-host John Berman and CNN political director David Chalian needed to make sure that GSA Administrator Emily Murphy did not obtain any important credit score for initiating the formal transition course of, which she did by sending Joe Biden a letter to that impact.

Berman kicked off the diminishment of Murphy’s transfer:

JOHN BERMAN: It wasn’t any extra apparent final night time, when Emily Murphy despatched this letter, that Joe Biden received the election than it was two-and-a-half weeks in the past. Truthfully, nothing actual modified. This doesn’t and shouldn’t be thought-about some huge Profile in Braveness from the GSA Administrator.

Chalian was solely too completely happy to reasonably unctuously agree:

DAVID CHALIAN: In no way. I imply, it’s good for the nation. I’m glad we’re transferring ahead with a proper transition course of and that an incoming administration, within the midst of a pandemic and a crippled economic system, because of the pandemic, is definitely going to have entry to the groups which might be presently managing or mismanaging, in some circumstances, this course of. That is all good. However you’re completely proper, John. There’s nothing completely different.

Liberal journalists have this bizarre behavior of presuming the whole lot’s already being fastened when Democrats begin getting briefings. Individuals have been going to DIE of COVID as a result of some Biden aide did not get a briefing. In 1992, the New York Occasions recommended the “Clinton Expansion” had already started.

Notice that Chalian needed to assert that in all earlier elections, the transition had been promptly begun. Besides . . . there was that inconvenient exception in 2000. Al Gore, after initially conceding, held up the method for 37 days, taking his battle all the best way to the Supreme Court docket. However Chalian assured viewers, “that was a completely completely different situation.”

Proper. It is all the time “completely completely different” when the Democrats battle one thing.

CHALIAN: That is all professional forma stuff. And in earlier elections, you recognize—put 2000 apart, which I do know Emily Murphy has been citing for instance. That was a completely completely different situation. In earlier elections, the transition would have been nicely underway, already. As a result of it was crystal clear, two-and-a-half weeks in the past, that Joe Biden had turn out to be the President-elect of the US. So that you’re proper, no Profiles in Braveness right here.

